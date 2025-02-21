Crime Beat actress Saba Azad shares if social media followers help people get roles; 'I have a bit of a love hate relationship...'

Saba Azad is currently enjoying the release of her crime thriller show, Crime Beat, alongside Saqib Saleem. The actress who is quite selective about the choices she makes recently talked about her relationship with social media. She also claimed how social media following helps one bag roles in the projects irrespective of their interest in acting.

While speaking with Money Control, Saba Azad was quick to admit, "I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with social media" further admitting she is not good with it. She explained that there would be days when she would post three days in a row and there would be two months when she would skip posting.

The actress also noted that social media is fantastic where one can access to get authentic news. She mentioned that the world is shrinking in a way where every individual can see what is happening around the world in their palms (mobile phones) which wasn’t happening before.

While articulating her belief, the Crime Beat actress emphasized that life is not on social media, further noting the pros and cons of social media.

"Having said that, people are also being cast as actors based on the followers that they have, even if they're not actors or have had no interest in acting before. Now people are turning to social media to be like, it's cool. Let's cast this person or, they're getting work through social media. I myself get brand work through social media. So there pros and cons," she said.

Advertisement

Saba highlighted that one must always realize that life happens even when social media exists and there is a real-life away from phone screens. " So, as long as, you know, you're grounded in reality about that that is not real life, that's reel life and this is real life that you must live in, I think will be you'll be alright," she said on a concluding note.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, Crime Beat stars Saqib Saleem, Ranvir Shorey, Sai Tamhankar, Danish Hussain, Rahul Bhat, Rajesh Tailang, Addinath Kothare, Saba Azad and others in key roles. The crime thriller series started streaming today on February 21, 2025, and is currently streaming on Zee 5.