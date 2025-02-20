Crime Beat actress Saba Azad reveals she learnt an ‘important lesson’ from the series; says ‘journalism isn't…’

Saba Azad, who received acclaim for her role in Who's Your Gynac?, is gearing up for her OTT return with Crime Beat. In this series, she steps into the shoes of an investigative journalist, a character unlike any she has portrayed before. Reflecting on her experience, the actress and voice-over artist shared her biggest takeaway from the role, emphasizing how challenging the field of journalism truly is.

In an interview with OTTplay, Saba Azad was asked if Crime Beat gave her a new perspective on journalism. She shared, "The one thing that I took away from it is that—to get that one story, to make it to the newspaper— it takes a lot of hard work and corroboration." She highlighted the various roles involved, from stringers and informants to the intricate relationship between journalists and law enforcement.

The Crime Beat actress recognizes journalism as a “demanding field” but also one that requires a strong sense of responsibility. She stressed the importance of maintaining balance while investigating crime, as multiple perspectives come into play. She said, "It's not easy at all and it comes with a sense of responsibility." For her, the essence of reporting lies in presenting the truth objectively, without bias or personal influence.

Saba believes that journalism requires complete objectivity, with no room for personal biases or political opinions influencing the truth. She acknowledged that this realization was a valuable takeaway from Crime Beat, reinforcing her view that journalism is a challenging profession.

Advertisement

Helmed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul, Crime Beat follows the journey of a small-town journalist whose life and career take a drastic turn due to a gangster’s influence. Saqib Saleem leads the series as Abhishek, while Saba Azad portrays Maya. The cast also features Sai Tamhankar, Adinath Kothare, and Rahul Bhat in key roles. Crime Beat is set to premiere on February 21 on ZEE5.