Crime Beat’s Saba Azad reveals how it was to reunite with Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge co-star Saqib Saleem in Zee5 thriller; says they 'get along like a house on fire'

Saba Azad made her Bollywood debut in the indie film Dil Kabaddi, back in 2008. A couple of years later in 2011, she shared the screen with actor Saqib Saleem in the romantic comedy film, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Since then, the bond between the contemporaries has grown and become stronger with every passing day. In a recent chat, Saba revealed reuniting with Saleem in Crime Beat was comfortable as they 'get along like a house on fire'. Read on!

Years later, Saba Azad and Saqib Saleem came together in the OTT series, Crime Beat which premiered on February 2, 2025, on ZEE5. The celebs have also been extensively promoting the show in the city. Since they have worked together earlier, Saba felt they started from where they left off in their last film, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge.

The actor-performer further stated that it was like making a film with a friend. In the interview with Money Control, the B-town diva stated that there's a little bit of a comfort level between them because they have been in touch with each other over the past years.

Neither they nor the team of the 2011 romantic comedy film lost touch. Hence, working on Crime Beat again felt like a breeze. “I think that we've always kind of rooted for each other, and Saqib and I get along like a house on fire,” she stated adding that they are really great friends.

Advertisement

Further in the chat, the Who's Your Gynac actress shared that whenever they hand out, enjoy their banters which helped them ease into the role for the recently released series. Since their earlier film was a college romance, they had fun sinking teeth into something different together. For the unknown, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge was the debut movie of Saqib Saleem while it was the second film of Azad.

Coming to Crime Beat, the Zee5 series is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul. It follows the journey of a small-town journalist whose life and career take a drastic turn due to a gangster’s influence. Saqib Saleem leads the series as Abhishek, while Saba Azad portrays Maya. They are joined by Sai Tamhankar, Adinath Kothare, and Rahul Bhat in key roles.