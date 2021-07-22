Crime Branch raids Raj Kundra’s house post his arrest; Recovers the server and 70 porn videos

Raj Kundra has been all over the headlines ever since he has been embroiled in a pornographic case. The renowned businessman was arrested by the Mumbai Police early this week in connection with the adult film racket. And while Raj is being interrogated, the case has been creating a massive buzz in the town and it has got everyone buzzing with an opinion. Amid this, a report published in the Times of India stated that the crime branch has conducted a raid at Kundra’s house in connection with the case.

According to the report, during the raid, the crime branch has found the server from his house. This isn’t all. The cops have also reportedly, recovered around 70 porn videos which are said to be shot by Raj Kundra’s PA Umesh Kamar. The media reports suggested that the police will be sending the served for forensic analysis to see if Kundra had used it to send or upload the porn videos to Kenrin. Besides, the cops have also asked the banks to provide details of Raj Kundra and his company’s bank accounts for the last two years as it is reported that he has allegedly been associated with the business for around two years.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale has called Raj Kundra as the key conspirator in the case. “There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We've arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidences regarding this,” he said in a statement.

