Crime Branch summons Sherlyn Chopra, actor to record statement amid Raj Kundra’s arrest: Report

After Raj Kundra’s arrest for his involvement in the making and publication of adult films through online applications, actor Sherlyn Chopra broke her silence revealing that she was the first person to give her statement to the Maharashtra Cyber Cell investigating team. Now, Mumbai Crime branch has reportedly issued summons against Sheryln to record her statement in connection with a pornography case. The actor is supposed to appear before the investigative team at 11 am on Tuesday, July 27. However, if her statement is recorded in the ongoing Raj Kundra pornography case is yet unclear.

“Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police”, ANI tweeted on Monday, July 26. Previously, taking to her Instagram space, Sherlyn released a video addressing fans and media revealing that she has been bombarded with questions online in connection with Raj Kundra’s arrest.

Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021 Sherlyn Chopra said, “For the past few days many journalists have been calling/whatsapp/emailing me asking me to come forward and say something on this subject. Let me tell you that the person who first gave a statement on this subject to Maharashtra Cyber, it is none other than me. I was the one who first informed the cyber cell about Armsprime. I did not try to run away from the country. In March 2021, I went to the cyber cell's office and gave an unbiased, neutral statement in the case.”

Further on, the actor added that since Raj Kundra’s case is ‘sub-judice’ she doesn’t want to comment on it. “I have a lot to say in this matter, but since it is sub-judice, it will be inappropriate for me to comment on it. I request all of you, especially the media persons and reporters, to contact the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and request them to share a few excerpts of my statement with them. Thank you. Jai Hind."

