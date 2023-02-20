Criminal action initiated against Nawazuddin Siddiqui after he abandons his house help in Dubai; Reports

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is quite a popular name in the Bollywood industry. He has been a part of some of the best films and proved his versatility with his acting skills. Well, the actor has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons and now yet again he is back in the headlines for abandoning his 20-year-old house help in Dubai without money or food. According to the latest reports in Mid Day, the house help was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. Nawazuddin Siddiqui abandons his house help in Dubai

The reports state that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had hired his house help, Sapna Robin Masih, in November to take care of his minor children while they studied in Dubai. Apparently, Sapna Robin Masih has been living there alone for nearly a month, said an advocate who is trying to help her return. Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, who is the lawyer of Nawazuddin’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui revealed that Masih was taken to Dubai in November on a tourist visa. In February, the actor got her a work visa which mentions her designation as sales manager at an unknown company. He added that while Aliya returned to India towards the end of November or early December, their children came home in the last week of January. "Now, Masih is all alone at the Dubai house, whose rent has not been paid. She has nothing to eat at home. It*s ironic that she was given a residence visa, but has nothing to eat at home," he told mid-day.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help sends a video to Rizwan Siddiquee Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s house help hails from Amritsar and in a video that she sent to Rizwan Siddiquee narrated her ordeal. "Masih was employed by Nawazuddin on November 9, 2022, but she was paid salary only for the first month. She was told her salary will be adjusted against her visa fees," Siddiquee said. "Nawazuddin has completely abandoned her in Dubai, without any food or money, in the house rented by Nawazuddin," he added. "If she is not rescued immediately, she will be left without money, food or shelter in Dubai, within the next two-three days, as the department concerned will snap the electricity connection after vacating the rented house," he added. "I am initiating criminal action against Nawazuddin under Section 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) of Indian Penal Code. I urge the government authorities concerned to look into the matter on the most urgent basis," tweeted the advocate, while also sharing her Dubai address.

