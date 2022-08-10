Criminal Justice 3 Trailer: Pankaj Tripathi is back as lawyer Madhav Mishra to fight his toughest case; WATCH

Pankaj Tripathi returns as Madhav Mishra with his toughest case as the critically acclaimed show, Criminal Justice 3 is back with a twisted case at hand: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder- her own brother, Mukul Ahuja. With wit and humour by his side, Madhav Mishra is back with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera. It is based on the 2008 British television series of the same name.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. In the third season, the audience is all set to see Madhav Mishra come face-to-face with a strong-willed lawyer, Lekha, who keeps him on his toes constantly. The trailer begins with Pankaj’s knocking at his door and being approached by a woman named Avantika (Swastika), who wants him to represent her son Mukul, who is accused of killing his own sister, Zara Ahuja.

Check out Criminal Justice 3 trailer:

Pankaj Tripathi, decoding Madhav Mishra's essence, said, “What makes Madhav Mishra relatable to audiences is that he comes across as everybody’s lawyer. His ability to simplify difficult concepts makes the one who is seeking counsel at ease. In Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, he becomes a versatile lawyer taking on different tasks for the client whose intent he’s unsure of. I’m extremely happy to come back as Madhav Mishra.”

Shweta added that the show has always fascinated her and to be a part of the legacy is exciting. "I wrote a backstory to understand the various facets of my character and discover her responses to Madhav Mishra. I made it a discipline to read the script every evening between 6-8 for about 20-25 days, by the time I was on set I had read the script about 150 times. This is the second time I’m working with Pankaj Tripathi, and he is a walking masterclass on sets and one of the most graceful co-stars I have had," she said.

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi's web series Criminal Justice 3 will premiere on August 26 on Disney+Hotstar.

