Criminal Justice Adhura Sach’s Pankaj Tripathi on actor fees: Primary criteria for acting is not money…

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most skilled and refined actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga, which did not receive great responses, he will now be seen in the third season of the much-loved and popular series Criminal Justice. As Criminal Justice Adhura Sach releases on an OTT platform today on the 26th of August, Pankaj Tripathi connected with a leading daily and shared his thoughts on star fees. Read on to know more.

Pankaj Tripathi on the reassessment of actor fees

In a chat with The Indian Express, Pankaj Tripathi was asked about the reassessment of actor fees post the pandemic. In reply to this, the actor shared his thoughts on star fees and how he sees it. He said that while happiness is the primary criterion for acting, it cannot help actors run their households. “When someone hires us, they hire us physically, emotionally and mentally. Of course, while selecting scripts we see if we’ll enjoy working on it or not. Primary criteria for acting is not money, it is happiness. But happiness alone will neither help me run my household, nor will let me do things I want and need to do in life. I can’t go to a store and tell the seller that give me goods, I’ll give you happiness in return (chuckles), “said the actor.

Pankaj Tripathi further talked about the social responsibility of actors as taxpayers. “The government has contributed to our education, I trained at the National School of Drama (NSD). So, I pay my taxes as a responsibility to my profession and my country, so, like me, another young man from a very small village can also dream of becoming an actor, get training from another government aided institutions. That’s how I look at it,” said he.

Talking about Criminal Justice, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a sharp yet humane lawyer in the crime series. The third season releases today on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Pankaj Tripathi says he barely saw ‘any money’ during his childhood: I always try to stay happy with what I’ve