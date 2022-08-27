Criminal Justice Season 3 Twitter Reactions: Fans love Pankaj Tripathi but complain about release strategy

Pankaj Tripathi is one of the most skilled and refined actors in the tinsel town of Bollywood. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Sacred Games, Tripathi has showcased his acting mettle, versatility, and range in several films and web series. He was last seen in Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga and he is now seen in the third season of the much-loved and popular series Criminal Justice. Criminal Justice Adhura Sach released on an OTT platform yesterday, that is on the 26th of August and the show has already started recieving rave reviews.

Pankaj Tripathi is the man with the midas touch. He has been balancing movies and web series very well. 2 episodes of Criminal Justice Adhura Sach released on OTT yesterday and the viewers who watched the first two episodes of the movie couldn't stop raving about the show. The viewers found the series to be very engaging and Pankaj Tripathi to be in top form. However, there was criticism drawn towards the fact that all episodes were not released at the exact same time, as has been the case with episodes in the past. The next episode of Criminal Justice will be out next Friday and the audiences felt that this strategy could backfire as it can significantly reduce the hype of the show. Shows in the US household have opted for new episodes weekly but unlike US, the Indian market is not very used to the same and audience still prefers too binge-watch all the episodes in one go or at their time of convenience.

Have a look at what viewers on Twitter thought about Criminal Justice Adhura Sach:

Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra plays the role of a sharp yet humane lawyer in the crime series. The first two episodes of the third season of the show can be watched digitally, on its streaming platform. New episodes of the series will release every Friday. Rohan Sippy has directed this Pankaj Tripathi starrer. When the director was asked about how the show had evolved in terms of the scale, he said, "I think on the scale front, writing has gotten ambitious. The first two were based on the British adaptation but this is the first time we are doing something original. The ambition has increased and the production value has tried to be increased."

