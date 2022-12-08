Crowd burst into cheers as Hrithik Roshan makes a stylish entry at Red Sea Film Festival; SEE PICS
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan was greeted by a huge chunk of fans as he arrived at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia. Have a look at the glimpses here.
Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is widely known for his charismatic personality and his streamlined acting skills. He gained fame in the world of Bollywood by playing lead roles in films like Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Krrish 3, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Bang Bang to name a few. In the latest development, he has made a stylish entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Thursday evening (local time).
Fans welcome Hrithik Roshan as he makes an entry at the Red Sea International Film Festival
Red Sea International Film Festival is taking place nowadays in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia which commenced on December 1 and will continue till December 10 this year. Several high-profile Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, AR Rahman, Ranbir Kapoor, etc have marked their attendance at the glorious festival.
And now, Hrithik Roshan is the latest addition to the list. At the event, the Guzaarish actor was seen wearing a grey blazer over a white shirt and black pants. He aced his look by putting on his summer yellow sunglasses.
Soon after he arrived at the venue, fans of the actor went crazy and demanded a selfie with him.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Hrithik Roshan’s Work Front
Roshan will star next in Siddharth Anand's action film Fighter (2024), alongside popular actors Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.
Recently, for those unaware, he was seen in ‘Vikram Vedha’ alongside actor Saif Ali Khan. This film was a super hit at the box office.
