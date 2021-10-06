Cruise Drugs Bust: 4 members of event management firm sent to custody, NCB nabs another Mumbai peddler

The Narcotics Control Bureau is intensifying its heat on the cruise drugs bust case. After detaining and placing under arrest Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 4 others, the agency has also nabbed several drug peddlers in the case. This week, it also nabbed members of the event management company who organised the event onboard Cordelia Cruise.

According to a latest ANI update, the court sent four arrested members of the event management company to NCB custody. ANI tweeted, "Cruise ship party case: Mumbai court sends four accused -- Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal & Bhaskar Arora of an event management company -- who were arrested yesterday to NCB custody till Oct 14."

Apart from sending these four to custody, the NCB also nabbed one drug peddler from Mumbai's Powai area on Tuesday night. The peddler's name came up during questioning of those arrested earlier in the cruise drug party case, an official said. As per reports, NCB has so far arrested 17 people in the case, which includes "high-profile organisers" belonging to a Delhi-based event management company.

Cruise ship party case: Mumbai court sends four accused -- Gopal Jee Anand, Samir Sehgal, Manav Singhal & Bhaskar Arora of an event management company -- who were arrested yesterday to NCB custody till Oct 14 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Besides Aryan Khan, those arrested Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra, Vikrant Chhokar and a drug supplier from suburban Juhu. A few others named Shreyas Nair, Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu have also been arrested by the NCB.

Aryan Khan and 7 others' custody hearing will once again come up for hearing on 7 October.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: ​Aryan Khan, 4 others snapped as NCB officers escort them for medical tests