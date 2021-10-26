Cruise Drugs Bust Case: Aryan Khan demanded weed from Ananya Panday in Whatsapp chats; Report

Ananya Panday has been the new name that has emerged in Aryan Khan’s ongoing drugs case. While Shah Rukh Khan’s son has been arrested by the NCB in the cruise drugs bust case early this month and is being interrogated in the case, it was reported that Ananya’s name came from Aryan’s Whatsapp chats. According to media reports, the two were discussing procuring drugs following which the Student of The Year 2 actress was interrogated twice by the NCB.

The reports also suggested that CB is holding these Whatsapp chats as “incriminating evidence” in the case. According to a report published in India Today, in these Whatsapp chats recovered from Aryan’s phone, there were group chats on drugs with two other people. This isn’t all. NCB also found his chats with three other celeb kids apart from Ananya. Meanwhile, NCB is reportedly of the opinion that prima facie the Pati Aur Patni Woh actress appears to be a small quantity supplier for Aryan. Reportedly, the first incriminating message between Aryan and Ananya dated back to July 2019 wherein the two discussed drugs. In the conversation, while Aryan mentioned weed, Ananya replied saying it is in demand. To this, he replied, “I will take it from you in secret” and Anaya replied, “Fine”.

In the second chat, Ananya wrote to Aryan, “No I am in the business”. When he quizzed her about getting weed, she replied, “I am getting it”. On the other hand, in the latest chat recovered by NCB which is from April this year, Aryan was reportedly discussing cocaine with two of his friends and even mockingly threatened by NCB’s action against them.

While Aryan was arrested along with eight other people during the raid early this month, he has been struggling to get bail ever since. In fact, after his bail was rejected by the Mumbai session court, his legal team has moved the bail plea to Bombay High Court which will be heard on October 26.

