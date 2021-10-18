Cruise Drugs Bust: NCB conducts fresh raids in Mumbai, more arrests likely ahead of Aryan Khan's bail plea.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is continuing its crackdown on drug peddlers in Mumbai after the cruise drugs bust that took place two weeks ago. According to a report in Times Now, the fresh raids were conducted in Mumbai's western suburbs on Monday morning and more arrests are likely to take place.

So far, the NCB has arrested at least 20 persons including Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha among others. The fresh raids come ahead of Aryan Khan and others' bail hearing which is slated to take place on 20 October, Wednesday. The star kid could not walk out of Arthur Road jail last week as the court reserved its order in Aryan's bail plea hearing.

As per the report, these fresh raids and arrests have taken place based on the information retrieved from the 20 arrested. The report suggested that the NCB may also be building a watertight case ahead of the bail plea hearing.

On Sunday, several news outlets reported that Aryan Khan's security was beefed up inside jail. He has been moved to a special barrack inside the jail premises and is being monitored by jail authorities. Reportedly, the star kid is facing difficulty in adapting to jail conditions, and food, which made the jail authorities worry about his health and hygiene.

Recently, he also reportedly received Rs 4,500, the maximum amount an inmate can receive from home, for his food expenses inside.

