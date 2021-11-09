Cruise Drugs Case: Prabhakar Sail summoned again by NCB’s Delhi vigilance team after 10 hour interrogation

Aryan Khan drug case is taking new twists and turns with each passing day. In an earlier report, we told you how Mumbai Police’s SET team has established extortion in the case and had summoned Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani for the same. But, Dadlani skipped the summon citing health issues. Even Chunky Panday’s brother was summoned but he too cited health issues and skipped the summon. In the latest reports, we hear that Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in this case was questioned by the NCB for almost 10 hours.

According to reports in Times Of India, Prabhakar Sail was questioned for more than 10 hours by NCB’s Delhi vigilance team. This interrogation was to probe further in the drugs case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is accused. He has been called by the anti-drugs agency again on Tuesday, the official said. Reportedly, after being summoned by the NCB on Sunday, Sail along with his team of lawyers reached CRPF’s mess in Suburban Bandra under police protection at 2 PM on Monday. He left the place, where the NCB team questioned him, around 12.20 am on Tuesday with his lawyer and did not speak to media persons present outside the premises. "We have called him again for questioning on Tuesday," NCB's Deputy Director General (northern region) Gyaneshwar Singh said.

For the unversed, it all began after Prabhakar Sail alleged last month in an affidavit that he heard Gosavi discussing a Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB. Sail claimed that Gosavi had said Rs 8 crore of the deal money was to be given to NCB's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede. Although Waankhede has denied these allegations but an investigation is being held.

