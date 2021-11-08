Cruise Drugs Case: Sunil Patil denies being the 'mastermind' behind Aryan Khan's NCB matter.

The Narcotics Control Bureau's sensational cruise drugs bust case seems to be still making headlines and grabbing attention. Despite bail of several arrested including Aryan Khan, the case has now been shifted to a Special Investigation Team after extortion allegations were levelled against Sameer Wankhede, KP Gosavi and Sam D'souza by witness Prabhakar Sail.

On Sunday, reports of another witness named Vijay Pagare revealed that he was privy to pre-raid discussions. He stated that the raid was planned in advance and Aryan Khan was framed, as per a TOI report. In Pagare's statement, BJP worker Manish Bhanushali, Sunil Patil, Sam D’Souza, KP Gosavi and Sameer Wankhede's name cropped up.

BJP leader Mohit Kamboj also addressed a press conference in this matter and claimed that Sunil Patil was attached to the NCP and is the 'mastermind' behind the Mumbai's cruise drug bust conspiracy. "Sunil Patil, who hails from Dhule, and has been associated with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for over two decades, was the brain behind the case," the BJP leader said.

However, Patil refuted the allegations and said, "I am not the mastermind and have nothing much to do with this case. I have no contact with Sameer Wankhede."

#WATCH | Mumbai: Sunil Patil, whose name is the latest to crop up in the drugs-on-cruise case involving actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, responds to allegations levelled against him. He alleges payoff in the case pic.twitter.com/dk0YFjYtjh — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

When asked about KP Gosavi, Patil said, "I know him from last 8 to 10 years. He had sent me the arrest memo of Aryan Khan. NCB's deal was already done in Aryan khan's case...I was not aware of the 25 crore deal."

Speaking to ANI, Patil stated that he was in Ahmdabad till 4 October and was not associated with the case. Admitting that he had provided Sam D'souza's number to Manish Bhanushali and others.

