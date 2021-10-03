Cruise Drugs Raid Case: Fashion TV MD Kashiff Khan, one of the organisers, summoned by NCB?

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday cracked down on a cruise off the Mumbai coast and detained several people after drugs were seized during the raid. The cruise was hosting a three-day trip in the Arabian Sea and several high profile people were present on the cruise.

One of the detained persons is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan who was brought to the NCB office on Saturday night along with a couple of other friends. The organisers of the party have also been summoned by the NCB. One such organiser is Fashion TV's MD Kashiff Khan.

According to a report in India Today, the NCB has summoned six of the organisers who had planned the cruise party. Kashiff Khan, managing director of FTV India, is also under scanner and NCB has reached out to him. Reportedly, the massive event was organised under the supervision of Kashiff Khan.

The event, named Cray’Ark, was organised by FashionTV India with Namascray onboard the Cordelia cruise. It was set to sail on 2 October and return to Mumbai on 4 October. According to a report published in India Today, the event rules had mentioned a warning of "No drugs or illegal substances".

Guests were reportedly given a 14 page document called the "Crayark Bible". This document included guidelines and generic Do's and Don'ts on the cruise as well as a schedule which included a pool party and live performances.

Speaking about the raid and investigation, NCB chief SN Pradhan told ANI, "It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs, involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light: Eight people have been detained for questioning. On the basis of the information that we would receive from them, further raids will be conducted: We were gathering inputs and took the action when inputs suggested that drugs like charas & MDM were carried for consumption at the party."

While questioning and investigation is underway, it is yet to see what will NCB's next step be.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan being questioned, confirms NCB after drugs raid at Mumbai cruise party