Cruise Drugs Raid: Shreyas Nair, linked to Aryan Khan, arrested by NCB for allegedly supplying drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau is turning up the heat on all those associated with the cruise drug bust that took place on 2 October. Minutes after , Arbaaz Khan Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and their custody extended till 7 October, the NCB arrested one Shreyas Nair.

The youngster was picked up by the NCB on Sunday and placed under arrest on Monday. ANI confirmed the same. The tweet read,. "Mumbai | Narcotics Control Bureau arrests one Shreyas Nair from Goregaon, in a drugs case. He has alleged links with Aryan Khan."

According to a report in India Today, Shreyas Nair supplied drugs to Aryan and Arbaaz Merchant. Shreyas Nair was also supposed to join them on the cruise but did not turn up for some reason. His name cropped up in Aryan and Arbaaz's phone chats.

Mumbai | Narcotics Control Bureau arrests one Shreyas Nair from Goregaon, in a drugs case. He has alleged links with Aryan Khan. — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2021

However, Aryan and Arbaaz have not reportedly stated clearly who their main peddler was. Reportedly, a Goa-based peddler used to supply Arbaaz with the drugs.

ALSO READ: Aryan Khan Drug Case: Shah Rukh Khan's son, 2 others remanded to NCB custody till 7 October