Cruise Raid: NCB lays hands on fresh recovery of drugs as Cordelia Cruise returns to Mumbai after 3 day trip

Cordelia Cruise, where 's son and friend Arbaaz Khan Merchant were caught with drugs and eventually detained and arrested by the NCB, is making headlines yet again. On Monday, 4 October, the cruise returned to the Mumbai coast after the designated three-day trip. According to News18, the NCB raided it once more and made a fresh recovery of drugs. As per the report, large quantities of Mephedrone (Meow Meow) drug was found during the second round of raids on the cruise liner. The drugs were reportedly recovered from various places like the upper deck and rooms. The raids were conducted on Monday morning when the cruise returned to the shore. After the fresh recovery, eight more people were detained.

The three-day trip saw almost 1800 people in attendance onboard the cruise which kicked off on 2 October. Aryan Khan in his NCB memo arrest agreed to be in possession of drugs like MD, Ecstasy, Cocaine and Charas. The NCB arrested Aryan, Arbaaz and six others in connection with the drugs raid.

There were 1,800 people on the ship but after the raids the cruise was cleared for sailing except the eight arrested which includes Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Arbaaz Khan Merchant, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra, Nupur Sarika, and Vikrant Chhokar, an official told News 18.

The event, named Cray’Ark, was organised by FashionTV India with Namascray onboard the Cordelia cruise. There were several live DJ performances that were slated to take place on the cruise. A pool party as well as "FTV’s Champagne all-black party" was also organised for the guests.

