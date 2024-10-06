CTRL actor Ananya Panday recalls angry mom Bhavana deactivated her Facebook account; ‘I could get it only when…’

Ananya Panday recently featured in Vikramaditya Motwane’s CTRL, showcasing how social media can prove fatal if not used vigilantly. The actress, who spends enough time on social media, also thinks that it can affect a person’s mental health. Hence, after she is done promoting her movies and projects, she is considering taking an online detox to protect her sanity. She also revealed how her mother Bhavana made her deactivate her first social media account and allowed her to access it only when she was of legal age.

The young actress was in an interview with PTI, talking about her recently released screenlife movie, CTRL. While speaking about the ills of social media and how it can be detrimental to one’s sanity, Ananya Panday recalled when her mom, costume designer Bhavana Pandey, got furious upon knowing that her little girl had a Facebook account, which she made secretly. Like every concerned mother, mommy dearest got angry at her daughter and deactivated Ananya’s Facebook account for a few years. “I could get it only when I was the legal age,” the actress revealed.

Further on, the Gehraiyaan actress shared that she had her Instagram account before she became an actor and at that time it was more private. “I've always had a lot of fun with it. I kind of have maintained the same thing. I keep it as real as possible,” she stated, adding that she posts whatever she wants and doesn’t take it too seriously. While that’s her mantra, her relationship with social media also keeps changing.

Panday went on to state that since she has been promoting thriller movies, she has been posting a lot because she wants people to watch them. “But I think I'm going to be taking that much-needed digital detox because it does affect your mental health,” the SOTY 2 actress concluded. For the unaware, the Vikramaditya Motwane movie also stars Vihaan Samat and is currently streaming on Netflix. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently busy filming her next titled Shankara.

