CTRL actor Ananya Panday was inspired by influencer cousin Alanna and her husband for Netflix thriller; 'They make vlogs about everything’

Ananya Panday is currently enjoying the positive response that her recently released movie CTRL is receiving. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the screenlife thriller film showcases the life of a social media influencer who gets trapped by an application that tries to control her life. While talking about the film and her character, the young star admitted that she drew inspiration from her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor's life for her character.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday stated that her cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor are influencers who vlog about everything that’s happening in their lives. Hence, she thought they were the perfect people to get her inspiration from to play her character, Nella Awasthi in CTRL. She told the publication that sees a lot of influencers, but her cousin Alanna and her husband are couple bloggers.

“They make vlogs about everything – from when they met, to their wedding, to her pregnancy, and even her journey with their baby,” the Gehraiyaan actress opined adding that they have covered it all on their YouTube channel. Hence, watching them was a close-to-home reference that helped her understand the sacrifices required to be a public figure “especially when your life is exposed even more than an actor’s.” Panday also stated that comedian Sumukhi Suresh was part of the writing team, and she knows a lot about influencers.

Advertisement

A day ago, Ananya dropped multiple unseen glimpses from the sets of her Netflix movie and expressed gratitude for the love and appreciation coming her way. She penned, “Grateful for all the love and appreciation Nella and CTRL are getting reading everything and smiling very wide. @motwayne you know exactly how I feel.. love you toooo much and I can never thank you enough - this is a core memory and one of my biggest learnings. And none of this would be possible without the most amazing cast and crew watch CTRL on @netflix_in if you haven’t already.”

Take a look:

For the unknown, CTRL also stars Vihaan Samat in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, Alanna is part of the reality TV series, The Tribe, produced under Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. It also stars Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry, and Hardik Zaveri.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday loves Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s balcony wedding; wants something ‘similar’ for herself: ‘When I was growing up…’