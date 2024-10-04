CTRL: Ananya Panday goes all-white at her thriller's screening; besties Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Nanda and Vedang Raina make stylish entry

Ananya Panday’s fans are excited to watch her upcoming movie, CTRL. But before the Vikramaditya Motwane-helmed thriller can be released on Netflix on October 4, it was showcased to several B-town biggies. On September 3, a second screening of the movie was organized, which was attended by several B-town youngsters like Shanaya Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Alaya F, Navya Nanda, and others.

Ananya Panday was at the venue to host her friends at the screening of her upcoming movie CTRL. The actress was seen sporting an all-white ensemble for the night. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter arrived donning a white top with matching flair pants and expensive footwear. She broke the monotony of her outfit by carrying an electric blue crossbody bag along.

Take a look:

To root for her bestie, aspiring actress Shanaya Kapoor also made a stylish entry at the event. For movie night, she donned blue denim pants with a white top and layered them up with a matching denim jacket. She held on to her cute little bag with poise as she sported her pretty smile for the paparazzi.

Take a look:

Next up was The Archies debutant Vedang Raina who looked dapper at the premiere. The young star looked effortlessly stylish in his baggy denim pants, which he paired with a blue denim shirt. For the unknown, he will be next seen in Jigra with Alia Bhatt.

Take a look:

Navya Naveli Nanda was also spotted arriving at the screening venue to watch her bestie Ananya Panday’s upcoming movie. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter wore a white top with blue pants and matching shoes for the night. She was joined by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress Alaya F. Pooja Bedi looked like a diva in her black tube top, which she sported with blue denim pants.

Take a look:

For the unknown, CTRL also stars Avinash Sampath. Produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon with dialogues penned by Sumukhi Suresh, the movie showcases who a woman loses control of her life when her boyfriend cheats on her.

