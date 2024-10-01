CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane defends Ananya Panday against ‘nepo kid’ criticism; calls Sonam Kapoor ‘one of biggest readers in industry’

Ananya Panday is gearing up for her role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s forthcoming Netflix project, CTRL. In light of criticism labeling her a 'nepo kid', the director came to her defense, stating, "If you aren’t good at your work, not talented, don’t work hard and not show your potential onscreen, nothing will matter because these are the only things that can make one succeed." He also mentioned Sonam Kapoor, highlighting her as "one of the biggest readers in the industry."

In a conversation with News 18, Vikramaditya Motwane, the director of CTRL, addressed the topic of nepotism, pointing out the biases that often affect those labeled as 'nepo kids.' He noted that many assume these individuals have it easy in the industry. However, he emphasized that ultimately, talent, hard work, and the ability to demonstrate one's skills on screen are what truly determine success, regardless of one's background.

Vikramaditya expressed that many actors from nepotistic backgrounds often face skepticism due to preconceived notions surrounding them. He praised Ananya Panday and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for their individual talents and said, "Ananya has been doing that on the back of her own strength. People make a lot of generalisations about actors. Ananya is a reader. In fact, one of the biggest readers in the industry is Sonam Kapoor."

He also mentioned that many might be taken aback by this insight, as Sonam is often viewed merely as a fashionista. He emphasized the importance of looking beyond preconceived ideas. In a lighthearted remark, he noted that some people have a perception of him as not being fun, adding a humorous touch to his commentary.

Nikhil Dwivedi, the producer of CTRL, firmly believes that the discussion around nepotism is insignificant. He explained that it doesn't hold much relevance, using Kishore Kumar as a prime example. He pointed out that Kishore Kumar wouldn't have entered the film industry without his elder brother, Ashok Kumar, paving the way for him.

Initially, Kishore aspired to be a singer rather than an actor, but his brother encouraged him to act. It was only when Kundan Lal Saigal noticed his singing talent that he got his big break, leading to his legendary status in the industry.

Nikhil further emphasizes that many actors from film families struggle to establish themselves, despite their connections. He argues that true talent ultimately prevails, as those who succeed do so through hard work and quality performances. He highlights that numerous individuals with industry ties fail to gain a foothold, while those who do are genuinely putting in the effort and producing good work.

CTRL marks the first collaboration between Vikramaditya Motwane and Ananya Panday. This unexpected partnership intrigued many, as it unites two very different cinematic styles.

The film features a diverse cast, including Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana, among others. It also marks the second collaboration between Ananya and Vihaan after Call Me Bae. CTRL is set to release on Netflix on October 4.

