'Cupcake' Jacqueline Fernandez gets 'real star' from Sukesh Chandrasekhar; lauds her Cannes look in new letter

Sukesh Chandrashekhar, the alleged conman, has been behind bars on money laundering charges. His connection to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez surfaced some time ago, revealing a trail of love letters and romantic messages from Sukesh to the actress.

Despite the outpouring of affection, Jacqueline has never reciprocated. Now, in a new letter, Sukesh praises the actress for her Cannes appearance and has even gifted her a real star.

Jacqueline Fernandez gets a real star from Sukesh Conman

According to ANI, Sukesh has written a new letter to Jacqueline from jail. In the letter Calling Jacqueline his 'baby girl', Sukesh wrote, "Firstly I have been missing you, Super Crazzy, falling in love with you crazier. Baby you stole the show in Cannes, your look in gold, was jazzy and super classy... too pretty to handle my love. Through your other photoshoot pictures, you stole my heart over again, my cupcake."

He further mentioned, "Baby today I am gifting you a 'star' named after you. Baby, you are now on the list of those few special people to have a Real Star. You deserve this as you are the real star, my star. The whole world can see your star now. Your star is located in the Astronomical Constellation of Leo, and its Coordinates are, RA09H37M26.98ot12°2215.TI. I hope you like this small cute surprise gift. This star will live forever, like our love for each other." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Jacqueline Fernandez claimed Sukesh Chandrashekhar is harassing her from jail

As per an Indian Express report, Jacqueline Fernandez wrote a letter to Police Chief Sanjay Arora, expressing her concerns about flaws in the witness protection system. In her letter, she emphasized her unintended involvement in a case that has significant implications for the integrity of the legal system. As a witness in a special cell investigation, she detailed experiences of psychological pressure and deliberate intimidation.

In December last year, Jacqueline approached a Delhi court, seeking an urgent ban on Sukesh Chandrashekhar, contacting her through letters, messages, or statements. The actress is a witness in an FIR investigated by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police, related to a Rs 200 crore money-laundering and extortion case involving Sukesh. In her plea dated December 17, she asserted that Sukesh's threats and intimidation tactics had caused her considerable distress.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez gets Valentine's Day letter from Conman Sukesh: Dedicating Maan Meri Jaan to calling out 'gold digger'; 7 HIGHLIGHTS