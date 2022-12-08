Current Laga Re song launch: Ranveer Singh calls Deepika Padukone the 'Queen of entertainment and his life'

Ranveer Singh , who always manages to entertain his audience, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Cirkus. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. The trailer was launched recently and it received an overwhelming response from the audience. The audience was surprised to see Deepika Padukone's cameo towards the end. Today, Deepika, Ranveer and Rohit Shetty were seen making a stylish appearance at the song launch of Current Laga Re. Fans are elated to watch them together in the electrifying song. During the launch event, Ranveer was seen praising Deepika.

Deepika has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Her character Meenaamma was one of the most loved characters. In Cirkus, she will be seen in the same role. The song Current Laga Re features Deepika as Meenaamma's character. While speaking about his wife, Ranveer called her the 'queen of entertainment and his life'. He said, "She is the queen of entertainment. She has 15 years of glorious career and has given such special films & characters. She is the queen of entertainment and the queen of my life. She has a very endearing side to her, which I get to see in real life."

Ranveer also said that he can't wait for Rohit and Deepika to team up for their next project. He said, "Deepika’s best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can't wait for Rohit Shetty & Deepika to team up on a feature film."

Cirkus release

Ranveer will be seen in a double role. The film features Siddharth Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Tiwari, Sanjay Mishra and others in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit theatres on 23rd December 2022.