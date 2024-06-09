‘Cute hai ladki’: Ananya Panday, Uorfi Javed exude happiness in PIC from Tania Shroff’s starry birthday bash

A couple of days ago, on June 7, Tania Shroff hosted a party for her near and dear ones in Mumbai. The birthday bash saw many youngsters in attendance including Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and others.

Aspiring model and actor Uorfi Javed was also invited to the star-studded gala. In one of the images she posted on her Instagram stories, she was seen posing happily with ‘cute’ Ananya Panday.

Soon after, Javed, who is known for her head-turning dresses, took to her Instagram and shared some inside glimpses of the starry night. In one of the images, she can be seen posing happily with the Dream Girl 2 actress and penned ‘Cute ladki hai @ananyapanday’ for her.

For the event, Ananya donned a brown-hued bodycon dress and rounded it up with a couple of gold accessories. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair left open, she had a blast at the event.

As for Uorfi Javed, she went with a baby pink corset top paired with black bottoms. In dewy makeup and hair tied in a messy bun, she enjoyed the bash. Soon after, she also shared a picture with actress Bhumi Pednekar who made a stylish entry at the birthday party. Javed called the Bhakshak actress ‘style icon’.

Celebs who attended Tania Shroff's party

At the event, Ananya was joined by her bestie Suhana Khan. Both of them shared a ride to the event. Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan looked dapper as he made an appearance in casual wear. He was joined by The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Joining these youngsters were Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Orry, Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, and Nirvaan Khan, Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her fiancé Shane Gregoire, and many others.

