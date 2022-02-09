'Cute shorts' Hrithik Roshan compliments as ex-wife Sussanne Khan shares her fitness regime

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan may be separated for a long time now, but that has not caused any bitterness between the two. Hrithik and Sussanne have always been on cordial terms with each other and they never fail to support each other when needed. Recently, we witnessed an adorable banter between the duo, and honestly, the cuteness was too much for us to handle! Sussanne shared a glimpse of her fitness routine and Hrithik couldn’t stop himself but compliment her attire.

In the reel that Sussanne Khan shared on her Instagram, she could be seen working out diligently with her dumbbells to David Guetta’s Memories. She put on a complete gym attire - a black tank top, shoes, hair up in a bun, and shorts. Hey, but her shorts were just too unique. They were baggy and pastel blue and white in colour. The shorts also had stars on it. Hrithik hilariously commented on the post saying, ‘Haha I like the shorts’. Meanwhile, fans from all over poured their love, taking inspiration from this wonder woman. To pump up her followers, along with the role Sussanne wrote, ‘Monday dumbell circuit… Done’

Check the reel HERE

Coming to Hrithik Roshan, on the work front he will next be seen in Vikram Vedha. Last month, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle to share the first look of him as Vedha and it had got fans all excited for the film. Even R Madhavan who played Vikram in the original Tamil film, took to his Twitter handle to praise Hrithik.

