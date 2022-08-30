Cuttputlli: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh groove to Rabba; CHECK

The promotional pomp and show encompassing ‘Cuttputlli’ seems to know no bounds. With each passing day, the makers are surprising the people with a new sparkling glimpse and leveling up the existing zeal. Be it captivating quotes, film release posters or songs, fans are enthralled by the entry of the film that seems quite rocking.

Now, in a newest development, Disney+ Hotstar and Pooja Entertainment dropped yet another upbeat song - Rabba from Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli. The song is a delight to the viewer’s eyes and the leading duo is also seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry while grooving to the promotional number. Akshay Kumar is seen in a dapper avatar dancing on fleek to this upbeat tune after a very long time. Rakul sets the stage on fire with her steamy moves in a red dress.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the song has an interesting hook for the audiences to latch onto and has been shot in a glorious manner. The set looks extravagant and depicts the theme of the movie in a very thrilling and unique manner.

Choreographed by Prince, Rabba is sung in the euphonious voice of Dr Zeus and Sukhwinder Singh. The music is given by Dr Zeus and the vocals are given by Sukhwinder Singh and the lyrics are penned by Omar Malik.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, Directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. Tune into Disney+ Hotstar on September 2nd to watch Akshay Kumar starrer Cuttputlli as he races against time to save innocent lives from a serial killer.

Akshay Kumar Work Front

In 2022, Kumar's first release was Bachchhan Paandey, where he played the titular role of a gangster, a name derived from Kumar's character in the 2008 film Tashan. The film paired him with Kriti Sanon, and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi.

His next release was the historical film Samrat Prithviraj, which was based on life of the Hindu warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. It also starred Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and debutant Manushi Chhillar. Released theatrically on 3 June 2022, the film opened to mixed reviews. His another movie Rakshabandhan which was released on the extended weekend of 5 days on 11th August received mixed reviews.

As on date, Cuttputlli is all set to premiere on September 2 on Disney+ Hotstar. It is said to be the remake of the Tamil film, Ratsasan. Post that, Akshay has Ram Setu, Oh My God! 2 and Capsule Gill lined up for release.

Rakul Preet Singh Work Front

Her first release in 2022 came with the action film Attack, co-starring John Abraham and Jacqueline Fernandez, a Lakshya Raj Anand's directorial debut. This was followed by the release of Runway 34 in which she starred alongside Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan.

Singh has seven upcoming films in various stages of production. She has signed two Tamil films: S. Shankar's vigilante-action film Indian 2 and the science fiction film Ayalaan opposite Sivakarthikeyan. She has four upcoming Hindi films. She will also be featured in Indra Kumar's slice-of-life comedy Thank God alongside Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, and Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G in which she is paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She will play the lead in the social family entertainer film Chhatriwali directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Rakul will pair up with Akshay Kumar in Mission Cinderella. She also has a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled 31 October Ladies Night.

