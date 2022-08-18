Cuttputlli FIRST look: Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh are all set to spook you; To release on OTT platform

Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan, which is titled Cuttputlli. The film recently went on floors in Mussoorie, where Akshay and Rakul were seen flagging off the shoot at St George's College and Barlow Ganj's main market. On Thursday, the makers made the movie announcement on its official social media handle, though none of the lead stars were tagged in the motion poster reveal post.

“Cuttputlli ka khel shuru ho raha hai. #ComingSoon #CuttputlliOnHotstar @vashubhagnani @ranjit_tiwari @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms,” read the caption of the post. Produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh under their family banner Pooja Entertainment. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tiwari of Bell Bottom fame. The psychological thriller is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. For the uninitiated, Ratsasan was a story of a psycho killer who makes young girls his victims and repeatedly escapes from the police. More details about the project are awaited.

Check out Cuttputlli's motion poster:

Apart from Cuttputlli, Akshay will star next in Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, and Ram Setu which will feature Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on 24 October 2022. He also has the comedy-drama film, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2 co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil in pivotal roles. Akshay also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake.

Rakul, on the other hand, also has many interesting films in her pipeline. She will star next in Anubhuti Kashyap's Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Indra Kumar’s Thank God, and Chhatriwali.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh begin shooting for Ratsasan remake in Mussoorie; WATCH