Cuttputlli Song Saathiya Out: Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh sizzle in this love anthem of the year

Ever since the gripping trailer of the Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli was released fans have been going gaga over it. They cannot wait to watch the film. Khiladi Kumar plays a cop who can be seen chasing after a serial killer in the trailer. Yesterday the actor shared a motion poster of the first song from the film, Saathiya and it has got all the love birds quite excited. Today as promised, the song is released and we bet Akshay and Rakul’s chemistry will blow your mind.

Cuttputlli’s song Saathiya out

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh’s chemistry in this song is quite sizzling and we bet you would not be able to take your eyes off them. From dancing on top of a plane, to dancing on top of a car, this love anthem has all the scenes to make it a hit song. Akshay and Rakul Preet will share the screen space for the first time ever and their chemistry appears to be extremely refreshing already. Sung by Zahrah S Khan and Nikhil D’souza, Saathiya has been shot in a very stylish manner. Along with being a romantic number, the Saathiya sets a blooming and cheerful vibe at the same time. The music and lyrics are by the supremely talented Tanishk Bagchi.

Check out Cuttputlli’s Saathiya:

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on Saathiya

After the release of the first song of the film Akshay Kumar said, “We had a massive set built in London for this one, from cars to airplanes to even hot air balloons, we had it all. Rakul and I really enjoyed shooting this peppy romantic number. Tanishk has done an impressive job with the music of Saathiya. It’s the tune that you will listen to while driving and even groove at a party, it will grow on you and before you know you’re humming it. It's one of my favourites from the album.”

The leading lady of the film Rakul Preet added, “Saathiya is one of my most favourite songs from the film. I think it's a very refreshing melody, it's after a very long I have heard a romantic melodious track. I truly believe that this will touch people’s hearts.”

Cuttputlli

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, directed by Ranjit M Tewari Cuttputlli unmasks the killer and decodes the mystery using Arjan’s skills to understand the psyche of the murderer. Cuttputlli will be released exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar on 2nd September and will be available to all platform subscribers.

