Cuttputlli Teaser: Akshay Kumar is set to play mind games with a serial killer, Trailer out tomorrow

After a long wait, the teaser of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli is out and it is set to leave fans intrigued. Featuring Akshay Kumar as a cop chasing after a serial killer, the film is all set for direct release on Disney+Hotstar on September 2. Announcing the same on Friday, Akshay Kumar took to social media to drop an intriguing teaser of the upcoming film and also revealed that the trailer will be out tomorrow.

Cuttputlli to release on September 2

Taking to his social media handle, Akshay wrote, "Yeh khel power ka nahi, mind ka hai. Aur is mind game mein aap aur main…sab #Cuttputlli hain. #CuttputlliOnHotstar Dropping on 2nd September. Trailer out tomorrow." In the short teaser, we get glimpses of Akshay Kumar and his team of cops chasing after a serial killer. The superstar can be heard saying, "Serial killer ke saath power nahi mind game khelna chahiye." The background music goes well with the dialogue to generate intrigue about the film.

Have a look at Cuttputlli teaser with Akshay Kumar:

On Thursday, the makers announced the film's title with a first-look motion poster. Now, Akshay and Rakul have announced the film and have revealed that the trailer will be out on Saturday. The film is headed for a direct OTT release instead of a theatrical release. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, the film is reportedly a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Ratsasan that stars Amala Paul and Vishnu Vishal in the lead.

Akshay and Rakul shot in Mussoorie for Cuttputlli

Earlier this year, Akshay and Rakul were in Mussoorie shooting for Cuttputlli. Photos of the actors spending time in the snowy hill station had gone viral back then. Akshay and Rakul were also spotted by fans shooting in the city in cop uniforms. It is directed by Ranjit M Tewari, who also directed Akshay's Bell Bottom.

