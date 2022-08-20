Cuttputlli Trailer: Akshay Kumar as a cop chases a serial killer with team in Kasauli; Rakul Preet Singh joins

After dropping the intriguing teaser, makers of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Cuttputlli took to social media to drop the trailer of the gritty thriller. In the trailer, Akshay is seen as a cop chasing after a serial killer who has murdered 3 school girls and is looking for his next target in the small hill station of Kasauli. Akshay and his team of cops have to hunt him down in 2 days and stop the murders from happening.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Akshay wrote, "3 Murders, 1 City, A Cop and A Serial-Killer out on the loose!#CuttputlliOnHotstar drops on 2nd September, only on @DisneyPlusHS." The over 2-minute trailer showcases Akshay and a team of cops including actors Sargun Mehta, Chandarchur Singh and Gurpreet Ghuggi chasing after a serial killer who has rattled and spooked the town of Kasauli. Rakul Preet Singh also is seen helping out in her own way in the search.

Watch Cuttputlli Trailer:

As soon as the trailer premiered and was shared on social media, fans began dropping their reviews in the comment section. Many loved the twists in the story and were intrigued by the plot.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the film marks another collab between him and Akshay. Their last film together was Bell Bottom, which managed to win the hearts of the audience. Cuttputlli has been shot in Mussoorie and it showcases a gritty story that promises to leave you on the edge of your seat. It is a Hindi remake of a South film titled Ratsasan. The film is headed for a director OTT release instead of theatrical. It will stream on Disney+Hotstar on September 2, 2022.

