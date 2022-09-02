Cuttputlli Twitter Review: Fans call Akshay Kumar, Rakul Preet Singh starrer a ‘wholesome experience’

Ever since Akshay Kumar’s movie Cuttputlli has been announced, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch this thriller film. The film also starring Rakul Preet Singh, Sargun Mehta and others had already created a lot of hype and now the film is finally out for the audience. Social Media has been buzzing with tweets talking about the movie and the stars. Fans have mixed reviews regarding the film. Scroll down to have a look at the Twitter review.

Cuttputlli Twitter review

One of the fan wrote, “Main hoon Dandadhikari remake #Cuttputlli #CuttputlliOnHotstar was a good movie overall. #AkshayKumar.” Another fan wrote, “#Cuttputlli #HonestReview 4 out of 5 Totally Engaging-Thrilling as Original level.” Another fan wrote, “Just started watching #Cuttputlli n im already liking it.” Yet another fan wrote, “#RakulPreet as Divya in #Cuttputlli delivered good performance & she looks amazing throughout the film . The school scene with @akshaykumar was a fun as well as some other few scenes. Also in the Climax part @Rakulpreet is soo damn good in the film #CuttputlliOnHotstar.” Lastly one fan wrote, “If you haven’t watched #Ratsasan then you will thoroughly enjoy #Cuttputlli. It’s a very well made remake. This edge of the seat thriller will hook you entirely . I wish @akshaykumar & @jackkybhagnani had released this film in theatres. It would have been a wholesome experience.”

Check out all the tweets:

Akshay Kumar’s work front

In 2022, Kumar's first release was Bachchhan Paandey, where he played the titular role of a gangster, a name derived from Kumar's character in the 2008 film Tashan. The film paired him with Kriti Sanon and also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. His next release was the historical film Samrat Prithviraj, which was based on the life of the Hindu warrior Prithviraj Chauhan. It also starred Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt and debutant Manushi Chhillar. Released theatrically on 3 June 2022, the film opened to mixed reviews. His other movie Raksha Bandhan which was released on the extended weekend of 5 days on 11th August received mixed reviews.

