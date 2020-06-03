Cyclone Nisarga: Kareena Kapoor Khan urges Mumbaikars to stay safe and look out for each other

Kareena Kapoor Khan has expressed her concern over Cyclone Nisarga hitting the Mumbai coast and has urged the people in the city to stay safe.

As the Coronavirus outbreak has been tightening its grip on India with the toll crossing 2 lakh across the nation, Mumbai folks have another threat that is approaching them as Cyclone Nisarga is all set to make a landfall at the Mumbai coast today. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone Nisarga has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm. While the authorities are gearing up to combat this cyclone, they have issued several guidelines to ensure the safety of the people. Amid these, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to raise awareness about the cyclone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has also been an avid social media user lately, also took to Instagram to raise awareness about cyclone Nisarga. She shared a picture of the Mumbai city with dark clouds hovering over it in her Instagram story. In the caption, the Veere Di Wedding actress asked the Mumbaikars to stay safe and indoors and also look out for each other in this crucial time. “Mumbai, be safe. Let’s look out for each other. Stay home and follow the guidelines,” she wrote.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s message on Cyclone Nisarga:

Apart from Kareena, celebs like , , , , etc. have also urged the people in Mumbai to stay safe. Besides, Jonas has also expressed her concern for her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra who are living in Mumbai. She asked everyone to in the city to stay safe amid the natural disaster. The actress also shared a list of precautions to be taken and urged everyone to take cover.

Also Read: Cyclone Nisarga: Priyanka Chopra urges all in Mumbai including mom & brother to be safe: Year feels relentless

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×