Cyclone Nisarga: Raveena Tandon, Hardik Pandya and others urge fans to be prepared and stay safe

As cyclone Nisarga is about to hit Mumbai coast, several celebrities have taken to social media to raise awareness and urge people to take the necessary precautions.

After recording the maximum number of coronavirus cases across India, Maharashtra is headed for another trouble as tropical cyclone Nisarga is heading towards its coast. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is likely to his Mumbai coast by June 2 with a wind speed of 100-110 km per hour. In the wake of the cyclonic conditions, the authorities have advised the people to take necessary precautions to stay safe in this crisis situation along with being prepared for the cyclone.

Amid this, several celebrities like , Shekhar Kapur, Mukti Mohar etc have also taken to social media to raise awareness about the cyclone and also urged the fans to be ready for the situation. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur asked the fans that while the cell phone towers might shut down, it is advisable to share the landline numbers with each other. “Please be careful, be careful with #NisargaCyclone , it’s strong enough to take down cell phone towers. Hope your landlines are working. And send each other your numbers.. nobody remembers them,” he wrote on Twitter.

Renowned cricketer Hardik Pandya, who recently announced his wedding to lady love Natasa Stankovic, expressed his concern towards the fisherman community. He also hailed the NGOs who have been working selflessly to help people of the cyclone hit region. He tweeted, “Urging everyone to stay safe as news of #NisargaCyclone emerging.. specially the fisherman community and people living on the coastal line. A massive appreciation for the authorities and NGOs in Maharashtra & Gujarat working tirelessly in the cyclone hit region.”

Here’s what the celebs have to say about Cyclone Nisarga:

Please be careful, be careful with #NisargaCyclone , it’s strong enough to take down cell phone towers. Hope your landlines are working. And send each other your numbers .. nobody remember them — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 2, 2020

Urging everyone to stay safe as news of #NisargaCyclone emerging.. specially the fisherman community and people living on the coastal line. A massive appreciation for the authorities and NGOs in Maharashtra & Gujarat working tirelessly in the cyclone hit region. — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) June 2, 2020

Please take precautions and stay home. Take care everyone!#NisargaCyclone pic.twitter.com/Ct5oHoFUQr — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) June 2, 2020

As we all now know, parts of the western coast in India are expecting the #NisargaCyclone . Sharing a few simple precautionary measures. Hope everyone stays safe! pic.twitter.com/7HWlFnwTNM — Gautam Rode (@gautam_rode) June 2, 2020

Mumbai, i am sending you all the good energy! #CycloneNisarga

Stay safe pic.twitter.com/J8uaJ6izFM — Mukti Mohan (@thisIsMukti) June 2, 2020

Preparation for the #CycloneNisarga keep these things done pray it all ends well pic.twitter.com/Dgf0ru9fxN — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) June 2, 2020

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×