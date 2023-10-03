'We made a full football ground...': Boney Kapoor shares details about Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

The highly anticipated movie Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma and featuring Ajay Devgn as the lead, is one of the most eagerly awaited films in 2023. The film is set during the years 1952 to 1962 and pays tribute to the glorious era of Indian Football led by coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Recently, film producer Boney Kapoor discussed the troubled production of his upcoming sports drama, Maidaan. The film's shooting began more than three years ago and was mostly finished by the end of 2019. However, unexpected events caused delays, and Boney mentioned that he had to work quickly to prevent potential disasters.

Boney Kapoor opens up on the delay of his upcoming Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan

During a recent interview with The New Indian, Boney Kapoor explained that the film faced significant setbacks due to the pandemic and unpredictable weather. He had initially leased a piece of land for only six months, but due to the delays, he had to extend the lease and incur extra costs. Furthermore, he had to manage large crowds of people, and he mentioned that he hasn't received adequate insurance compensation for all the delays. Maidaan, featuring Ajay Devgn and directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, was initially planned for release alongside RRR last year. However, the film has not yet received a full trailer. He said, “Besides Maidaan, there’s not a single penny I owe anyone. I never get demoralised. I catch the bull by the horns, and I sleep peacefully. But I’ve been having sleepless nights recently because of Maidaan. But for the first time in my life, I feel the situation is not in my control,” and mentioned that he can’t provide further details.

He further added, “This is the era of joint ventures, I have partners, I have actors who also have a stake in some revenue; things are not as simple as they used to be earlier… I cannot take any bold steps because a team is dependent on me.”

Boney Kapoor reveals how the natural calamities and the pandamic created a “major” problem

When questioned about the 16-acre land he had rented for a football field, Boney Kapoor replied, “We went through a lot. We made a full football ground with natural turf. Not artificial turf, because in those days, in the ’50s and ’60s, there was no artificial turf. We erected a couple of stands and used green screens… That set was there for more than three years, and that’s what escalated the budget of the film also. We haven’t overshot, but we had to pay rent for the ground, we had to remunerate the curators, and we had to maintain the ground… We had a crew of almost 500-600 people every day. We had Taj catering the food. We had two or three ambulances on set…”

He mentioned that they had to rebuild the set following a cyclone that hit the area and added, “All these calamities and the pandemic, this created a major, major (problem). And unfortunately, insurance is not there… As of now, we’ve got nothing. What they’ve offered is a measly amount of what I’ve spent.”

Apart from Ajay Devgn, Maidaan, also features Priyamani and Gajraj Rao, and was initially set to release in June 2023 but faced further delays. A teaser for the film was unveiled six months ago.

