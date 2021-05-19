Cyclone Tauktae damages the sets of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Tiger 3’ in Mumbai: Reports

According to a report, makers of Tiger 3 had created a set in Goregaon resembling Dubai market which has been affected by Cyclone Tauktae, details inside.

Cyclone Tauktae has caused damage in many parts of the country including Mumbai, where the heavy rainfall and terrestrial winds were responsible for nature’s destruction throughout the city. Due to the suspension of shoots amidst the lockdown laws, several huge sets of films are halt to a standstill and reports suggested multiple damages in and around film city. Yash Raj Films is gearing up to make the third part of the Tiger franchise with and reprising their roles. Reportedly, the production of the film had begun a few months ago but had to be postponed due to the sudden outbreak of COVID 19 & lockdown in Mumbai.

According to the reports, Cyclone has played a part in damaging the sets of Tiger 3. The production had put up an elaborate set for the Salman Khan starrer at SRPF ground in Goregaon. The set was placed to resemble a market in Dubai and that has been affected by the Cyclone. One of the biggest sets standing to a still is of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ which has not incurred any serious damage because the makers had the set covered ahead of the monsoon, which worked in their favor as a precautionary measure from the cyclone.

Tiger franchise has shown consistency on the box office with the first two parts being blockbusters but there is inconsistency with the directors behind the projects. Ek tha Tiger was directed by Kabir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai was made by Ali Abbas Zafar, and according to the reports, the third one is being helmed by Fan director Maneesh Sharma.

