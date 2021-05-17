Cyclone Tauktae: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora urge all to stay home & post BMC's note on vaccine cancellation

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora took to their social media handle to amplify the message by BMC about the cancellation of the COVID 19 vaccine drive on May 17, 2021, owing to Cyclone Tauktae. The stars appealed to all to stay indoors amid the weather warning by IMD.

Cyclone Tauktae has reached Mumbai already with strong winds and rains affecting the weather. Not just this, Mumbai airport also has been shut between 11 Am to 2 PM on Monday owing to the cyclonic winds. Amid this, Kareena Kapoor Khan and have also gone ahead to amplify BMC's message to Mumbaikars about COVID 19 vaccination cancellation for the day. Both the Bollywood stars also urged everyone in the city to stay indoors as Cyclone Tauktae arrives in Mumbai.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared the note by BMC and called it 'Important'. Further, the Laal Singh Chaddha star also urged all to stay at home by adding a 'Ghar Pe Raho' sticker to her story. Malaika Arora also shared the same message by BMC on her Instagram story and urged everyone to stay safe amid the cyclonic winds and rain. The note by BMC reads, "In view of the warning of high-intensity cyclone issued by IMD, the vaccination program scheduled on Monday (17th May) stands cancelled at all MCGM & public vaccination centres. We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and stay safe."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, several Bollywood stars have been urging people in Mumbai to stay safe amid the cyclone and to stay indoors with their families. Amitabh Bachchan also had penned a note on his social media handle as Cyclone Tauktae began affecting the city of Mumbai. Diana Penty also had urged everyone to stay at home amid the strong winds and rain in Mumbai. Karisma Kapoor also joined in to share a glimpse of the rain on her Instagram story as she urged everyone to stay safe. Cyclone Tauktae is also expected to hit Gujarat today.

