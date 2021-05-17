Cyclone Tauktae: Karisma Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Navya Nanda, Shanaya & others request Mumbaikars to stay home

As Mumbai battles Cyclone Tauktae, stars from Bollywood have taken to social media to urge fellow citizens to stay at home. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, now, Navya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Karisma Kapoor have appealed to all.

With wind speed over 160 KM/Hour, Cyclone Tauktae has begun to show its impact in the city of Mumbai. With rain showers drenching everything in Mumbai, authorities have been urging all to stay indoors. Helping them, Bollywood stars and celebs also have begun appealing to all their fans to stay indoors. Kartik Aaryan, Karisma Kapoor, , Shanaya Kapoor, Shobha De and many more have shared messages on social media as they urged all to stay inside to be safe amid the Cyclone Tauktae.

Karisma shared a photo of the uprooted trees in the city due to the cyclone. The actress urged everyone to stay at home amid the cyclonic winds and rain in Mumbai. On the other hand, Kartik shared a hilarious photo of himself as he said that Tauktae was another reason to stay inside the house. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor urged everyone to stay safe whil staying indoors. Navya Naveli Nanda also joined in and appealed to all to stay safe in Mumbai. Along with her, her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor also shared a similar post urging all to stay home.

Take a look:

Shobha De took to social media and shared a photo with a caption, "Mumbaikars shuddering! #cyclonetauktae #rains." Shruti Seth also shared a video of the rain on Twitter and wrote, "Waiting for #CycloneTauktae to pass Stay safe everyone!" On the other hand, Diana Penty wrote, "Hope everyone is safe and well in Mumbai. Please stay home and take care! #CycloneTauktae."

Take a look at the tweets:

Hope everyone is safe and well in Mumbai. Please stay home and take care! #CycloneTauktae — Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) May 17, 2021

Waiting for #CycloneTauktae to pass

Stay safe everyone! pic.twitter.com/p7kh2LaPXg — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) May 17, 2021

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Amitabh Bachchan had appealed to all to stay safe while staying at home amid the Cyclone Tauktae. The cyclone's effect began showing its impact on Monday morning. The Mumbai airport also was shut down between 11 Am to 2 PM on Monday.

