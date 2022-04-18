Cyrus Sahukar and Vaishali Malahara seal their love with a passionate kiss on wedding day, PICS

Actor Cyrus Sahukar tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara on April 15 in the presence of their families. The couple had a beautiful wedding in Alibaug and even invited their friends from the Bollywood industry. On Monday, April 18, the newlyweds took to their respective Instagram handles to share their first wedding pictures.

In the priceless pictures, the couple could be seen taking pheras and sealing their love with a passionate kiss post the rituals. Vaishali Malhara captioned the beautiful pictures, “With These 7 steps May you become my friend and May I deserve your friendship. May my friendship make me one with you and May your friendship make you one with me…” The couple’s followers and well-wishers rushed to the comment sections and showered them with love. Popular former VJ Jose Covaco wrote, “Congrats you guys,” along with multiple heart emoticons. VJ Anushka also poured in best wishes. She wrote, “Congratulations my favorite funny guys….” Maria Goretti, who had attended the wedding, commented, “I love you guys….”

Take a look:

Earlier, the newlyweds’ close friend and host Mini Mathur, who was also there at the wedding rituals, penned a heartfelt note along with a few pictures. She wrote, “My buddy (Cyrus Sahukar) made the happiest groom I have ever seen. Not tough if your bride is the lovely (Vaishali Malahara), Its also rare to have a wedding so full of love that everyone feels like the father of the bride or the mother of the groom. And given that all the best stand up hosts were in attendance.. laughter was hystericaly abundant in every corner of their big day! May you both always have plenty of reasons to feel this way forever. I love you two crazies. Mohabbat zindabad.”

Also Read: VJ Cyrus Sahukar gets married to his longtime GF Vaishali Malahara; See photos