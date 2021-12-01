Da-bangg The Tour Reloaded: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez to enchant Dubai in December

Da-bangg The Tour reloaded is back again and this time the Salman Khan-led team is all set to take over Dubai in the month of December. The Antim actor on Wednesday, December 1, took to social media to officially confirm the tour date and the famous Bollywood personalities who are gearing up for the magical Bollywood night abroad. Celebs from the likes of Jacqueline Fernandez to Shilpa Shetty will be seen enticing audiences after almost 2 years.

While sharing the news, Salman Khan wrote, “Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded is coming to Riyadh with a bangg on 10th Dec 2021! Are you ready for the biggest event of the year?”. For those unaware, the event is a night packed with extraordinary Bollywood star power. The live concert stars India’s hottest celebs who charm audiences with captivating choreography, hit tracks, tiny games and many more.

Take a look at the announcement poster here:

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently basking in the success of his recently released actioner Antim: The Final Truth. He also recently returned to India post completing his shooting schedule of Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. Media reports state that the filming of the movie will be done in 5 international locations including Turkey and Austria. The plot of the film remains under wraps, however, it is sure that the franchise will bring another high-edge drama that features the spy exploits of Salman Khan.

