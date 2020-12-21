Dabangg 2 vs Dabangg 3: Cast to BO collection; Here’s how Salman Khan starrers were different from each other

It’s been eight years since the release of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 2 and one year since the release of Dabangg 3. While the movies went on to create a lot of buzz at the ticket windows during their respective run, here’s are some key differences between Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3.

- the name itself has been synonymous to blockbusters. In his career of around three decades, the actor has given us several iconic movies. Besides, the superstar is also seen trying his hands on different genres like romance, comedy, action, family drama etc in his journey so far. In fact, Salman is known to have given 15 consecutive hits so far making him the only actor of the recent times to have 15 movies in coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Interestingly, this list featuring Salman’s consecutive hits include the three installments of Dabangg franchise. For the uninitiated, the superstar created a brand when he came up with Dabangg in 2010. Not just the movie went on to become a massive hit, but Salman’s character Chulbul Pandey was also loved immensely by the audience. Given the stupendous success of Dabangg, Salman came with Dabangg 2 in 2012 and Dabangg 3 in 2019 which both turned out to be hit at the ticket windows. While the franchise narrates the chronicles of Chulbul Pandey, we bring you some key pointers highlighting how Dabangg 3 has been different from Dabangg 3:

Lead actress

Dabangg 2 witnessed reprising the role of Rajjo and made the audience go gaga over her performance. On the other hand, Dabangg 3 came with two lead actresses. While Sonakshi played Rajjo once again, it also marked the directorial debut of Saiee Manjrekar who also played Salman’s love interest during his younger days.

Storyline

Dabangg 2 chronicled the adventures of Chulbul Pandey and commenced from the point where Dabangg had ended. On the other hand, Dabangg 3 narrated the past of Chulbul and told the audience about what made him the way he is now.

Antagonist

No Bollywood story is complete without a villain. While Dabangg 2 had Prakash Raj as the villain, the role was well played by South star Kiccha Sudeep in Dabangg 3.

Director

Dabangg 2 marked the directorial debut of Arbaaz Khan who also played the role of Makhanchand aka Makkhi. While he did reprise the role in Dabangg 3, the movie was helmed by Prabhudheva.

Box office collection

Dabangg 2, which had released on December 21, 2012, went on to make a lifetime collection of Rs 149.5 crore. Dabangg 3, on the other hand, which had hit the theatres on December 20, 2019, earned Rs 134.7 crore at the box office.

Language

Dabangg 2, which was released in 2012 was released in Hindi language. However, Dabangg 3 had expanded its horizon and was released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read: Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer lacks soul, action and fails to impress

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×