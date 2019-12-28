Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan REVEALS he got his first ad while trying to woo a girl; Here’s how

Post Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

celebrated his 54th birthday on December 27, 2019, and besides the birthday and Christmas cheer, what is interesting is that Salman’s film - Dabangg 3, is performing well at the box office. Now, during a recent interview, Salman Khan had an interesting revelation about how he landed his first commercial. Salman Khan had said that back in the day, his attempt at impressing a girl landed him his first commercial.

By now, everyone knows that ad filmmaker Kailash Surendranath was Salman Khan’s mentor back in the day, and he gave Salman Khan his first break in front of the camera. Now, when Salman Khan made an appearance on The Tara Sharma Show, the Dabangg actor shared an interesting anecdote about how he landed his first-ever advertisement when he was a teenager. Salman Khan said that his attempt to impress a girl was the reason how he landed his first commercial. Salman Khan said that one day, he was swimming at the Sea Rock club and when he saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari, in order to impress her, Salman dived in the water and “being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater.” Thereafter, Salman Khan went on to reveal that when he came out on the other side, the lady wasn’t there. Salman Khan went on to say that the very next day, he got a call from a Production house asking if he wanted to do a cold drink commercial. But although Salman was happy but he was also wondering as to how did he get the ad and when Salman Khan asked the production house as to who gave his number to them, he was informed that the girl that “you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well. We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie’s (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That’s how I faced the camera for the first time,” Salman said.

As we speak, Dabangg 3 has performed well at the box office, and post Dabangg 3, Salman Khan will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co-starring and Randeep Hooda. When Salman Khan, during a recent interaction, was asked about Radhe being a sequel to his film Tere Naam, Salman said that Radhe was his character’s name in Tere Naam (2003) and again, we used the same name for his character in Wanted (2009), but this (Radhe) is a completely different film.

