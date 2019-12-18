Dabangg 3 Dialogue Promo: Salman Khan aka Chulbul Pandey flirts with his habibi Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo

After releasing some amazing dialogue promos, with only two days to go for the release the makers of Dabangg 3 have released another dialogue promo from the film featuring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

and are back as everyone's favourite Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo. Chulbul Pandey and Rajjo's romance and cute fights have been loved and adored by the audience since the 2010 film Dabangg. And the two are back to entertain the audience with their romance again in Dabangg 3. Though Dabangg 3 will showcase Chulbul's love life before he met Rajjo, fans are still rooting to watch Chulbul and Rajjo's cute romance. After releasing some kickass and amazing dialogue promos, with only two days to go for the release the makers have released another dialogue promo from the film.

The video shows Chulbul's love for his Habibi Rajjo. Salman Khan shared the video on his Instagram account. The video shows how Chulbul flirts with his habibi calling her sexy and hot. The two's chemistry looks fun, naughty and absolutely crackling. Sharing the video, Salman wrote, "Humaari is bade se dil ka bada sa hissa, humaari super sexy habibi Rajjo. Milte hain 20 December ko apke nazdeekhi cinema mein.#2DaysToDabangg3 (Ticket Booking Link in bio)." The movie stars Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi portraying Chulbul's love before Rajjo.

Check out the promo here:

Dabangg 3 is the third film the Dabangg franchise, which also stars Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in the lead roles. Kiccha Sudeep will play the antagonist in the film. The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year. The story is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Credits :Instagram

