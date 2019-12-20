Dabangg 3 HD Full Movie Leaked on TamilRockers for Free Download & Watch Online: Salman Khan film gets pirated

Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 gets leaked online by piracy website TamilRockers on the first day of its release.

is back with his cop act in the third outing of his popular Dabangg series. As Salman Khan and starrer Dabangg 3 hits the screens today, online piracy website TamilRockers is feeding the net with the pirated version of the film. While many fans are booking their seats in theatres to enjoy the popcorn entertainer, several online sites have been circulating the leaked print of the Salman starrer for viewers to watch the masala action drama at home.

Being a Salman Khan starrer, Dabangg 3 has a high occupancy irrespective of the pirated version being leaked on the internet. However, it does affect the Box Office numbers on the whole. Many big-ticket films like Saaho, Robot 2.0, Dream Girl and others have previously fallen victim to the unscrupulous group running in the name of Tamil Rockers and now the Salman Khan starrer seems to be on their radar. The film released across cinemas today and its online print is already doing rounds on the internet. While bigger films manage to revive and stay in the game, small budget films are the worst hit by online piracy.

ALSO READ: Dabangg 3 Movie Review: Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha starrer lacks soul, action and fails to impress

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is the prequel of the first two installments of the Dabangg series. Besides starring Salman Khan in the lead, the film sees Chulbul Pandey share the screen with two heroines in the third part. While Sonakshi reprises her role Rajjo, Saiee Manjrekar is seen as Chulbul Pandey's first love before Sonakshi comes into the picture. The film also stars Kiccha Sudeep as the antihero.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan REVEALS he kept Dabangg open ended for sequel; Says ‘Prabhudheva got South’s heroism in Dabangg 3’

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More