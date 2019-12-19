Dabangg 3 New Song Awara: Salman Khan & Saiee Manjrekar showcase their old school romance in the track

Salman Khan & Saiee Manjrekar showcase their old school romance in the new track Awara in Dabangg 3.

is all set to return in his cop avatar as Chulbul Pandey in the third installment of the Dabangg series. As revealed earlier, Dabangg 3 is the prequel of the first two parts which follows the story of Chulbul Pandey, this time, with two heroines. With Dabangg 3 being just a couple of days away from hitting the screens, the makers have unveiled the romantic track titled Awara to give us a glimpse of Chulbul's early life and his ladylove before Rajjo came into the picture.

Salman had earlier released the audio of the song and now the makers have unveiled the video of the soothing track where Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar give us a glimpse of their old school romance and we are all hearts for them. Awara begins with Salman and Saiee exchange glances as they share a bar of chocolate. It gives a perfect scenario of a new budding romance. Voiced by Salman Ali, the track is a soothing one that picturises the love story between Chulbul Panday and Khushi.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is all set to release on December 20. The film stars Salman Khan and in the lead. It also welcomes Kiccha Sudeep and fresh face Saiee Manjrekar on board.

The catchy numbers like Munna Badnaam, Hud Hud and others have turned out to become chartbusters already and the new track Awara is surely a new addition to our playlists.

