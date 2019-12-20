Dabangg 3 Celebs Reaction: Riteish Deshmukh, Maniesh Paul & others praise Salman Khan, Kiccha Sudeep starrer

Besides fans, some Bollywood celebrities have also showered praise for Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiccha Sudeep and Saiee Manjrekar on social media.

Dabangg 3 starring , , Saiee Manjrekar and Kiccha Sudeep hit the screens today. The movie has been applauded by Salman Khan fans on social media. Infact, his fans are trending #Dabangg3day on social media. They have been sharing photos, videos and glimpses of the movie on their accounts. People are going gaga over the movie. Some have introduced a bike rally while some have made big posters of the movie and have put garland around it. Fans are going the extra mile to promote Dabangg 3.

Besides fans, some Bollywood celebrities have also showered praise for the movie on social media. Marjaavaan actor Riteish Deshmukh has shared two tweets praising the movie. He wrote, "Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed - #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good @KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend - deep baritone & fierce angry eyes." In anothet tweet he wrote, "@KicchaSudeep you make evil look good & stylish. Big shout out to @saieemmanjrekar incredible debut- absolutely confident - have known her since she was a little girl- my producers & friends @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi congratulations on the Blockbuster!! #Dabangg3."

Check out the twitter reaction of Dabangg 3 movie here:

Watched #Dabangg3 last night. Cheered, Clapped, Laughed - #ChulbulPandey ji was funny, emotional & angry as Hulk. Quintessential @BeingSalmanKhan film. He rocked it. @sonakshisinha you were sooo good @KicchaSudeep so proud of you my friend - deep baritone & fierce angry eyes — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2019

.@KicchaSudeep you make evil look good & stylish. Big shout out to @saieemmanjrekar incredible debut- absolutely confident - have known her since she was a little girl- my producers & friends @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi congratulations on the Blockbuster!! #Dabangg3 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 20, 2019

Actor-host and anchor Maniesh Paul wrote, "#Dabangg3 relished and enjoyed!! @BeingSalmanKhan http://MR.blockbuster is back with another one!! @sonakshisinha shines!! @saieemmanjrekar looks stunning! @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing congrats!!its super entertaining!!" Director Milap Zaveri also praised the movie.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie also stars Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill. The movie is all dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Credits :Twitter

Read More