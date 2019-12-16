Dabangg 3: Salman Khan shares a new dialogue promo featuring an interesting Shah Rukh Khan connection; Watch

While Rajjo and Pandeyji’s romance has always been a highlight of Dabangg, Dabangg 3 will show the sweet, innocent love story of Chulbul and Khushi.

After making the audience go crazy with the trailer and amazing songs like Munna Badnaam Hua, Yu Karke, Habibi ke Nain, Naina Lade and Hud Hud, just with a few days left for the movie to release, the makers of Dabangg 3 have been releasing few dialogue promos of the film. After releasing the action-packed dialogue promo featuring Kiccha Sudeep as Bali Singh and as Chulbul Pandey and an emotional scene between aka Rajjo and Chulbul, the makers have released another dialogue promo featuring Salman as Chulbul and Saiee Manjrekar as Khushi.

While Rajjo and Pandeyji’s romance has always been a highlight of Dabangg, Dabangg 3 will show the sweet, innocent love story of Chulbul and Khushi. The latest promo of the film, features a cute exchange of dialogues between the young couple, with a connection. Looking at the poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Chulbul notices Khushi's face with Shah Rukh Khan in the poster and feels threatened by Khushi’s fondness for SRK. The video is cute and not to be missed. Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Salman wrote, "King of romance Shah Rukh Khan ya hum? Khushi ke dil ki baat samajhana itna easy bhi nahi hai...#4DaysToDabangg3."

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie also stars Kichcha Sudeep as an antagonist. The story is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh and also stars Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill. It is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

