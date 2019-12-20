Dabangg 3: Salman Khan starrer to be screened in the remote villages of Maharashtra; Deets Inside

Picture Time, the digital mobile theatre, in collaboration with Cinemawale, has arranged the release of Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 in the villages of Vaduth and Tasgaon in Maharashtra.

Picture Time is a two-year-old digiplex which is basically a traveling cinema. It screens films in tents in remote parts of the country. Though it is not a multiplex it offers the benefits of it. While Sushil Chaudhary, CEO, Picture Time, has earlier too taken screened movies to different areas that do not have cinema halls, Dabangg 3 marks the company's first simultaneous release. He said that their aim is to take newly released films to the interiors of India, where cinema isn't accessible. With Dabangg 3 being screened in districts like Sangli and Satara, it is a matter of pride for them that the endeavor is living up to its purpose.

His team has scheduled four shows in a day for Dabangg 3. The ticket price ranges from Rs 25 to Rs 80. Talking about Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhudheva, the film is produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The movie also stars , Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Kiccha Sudeep. The movie is all dubbed in Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Credits :Mid Day

