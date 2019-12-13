Dabangg 3: Salman Khan will announce when he plans to get married, says brother Arbaaz Khan

Post Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in Dabangg 3 and the film is helmed by Prabhudheva.

Dabangg 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the year and ever since the makers of the film have dropped the trailer online, fans have been eagerly waiting to see their bhai as Chulbul Panday. From the songs of the film to the climax scene of Salman and South Star Kiccha Sudeep, there is absolutely nothing that doesn’t scream blockbuster about this film. Now that said, in a recent interview, Arbaaz Khan, who will be reprising his role as Makkhanchand Pandey in the film got talking about and his marriage as he said that

Talking about the same, Arbaaz said, “People have spent their entire life on what's going to happen with this man and when is his marriage? I mean, listen don't you get tired? The day he (Salman) wants to get married, he himself will announce that he’s getting married.” Well, just like all of his zillion fans, we can’t wait to see bhai get married but until that happens, we can enjoy him romancing his co-stars on screen.

Post Bharat, Salman Khan will be seen in Dabangg 3 and the film is helmed by Prabhudheva. Besides Salman Khan, the film features Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, , South star Sudeep and Arbaaz Khan. Post Dabangg, Salman will be shooting for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Credits :Times of India

Read More