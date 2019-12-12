Dabangg 3: Sonakshi Sinha does the hook step & nominates Kartik Aaryan & others for Munna Badnaam Challenge

And now, with just a few days left for the release of the film, the makers have come up with a new challenge- #MunnaBadnaamChallenge. Sonakshi Sinha aka Rajjo has announced this challenge on her Instagram account.

and starrer Dabangg 3 had created a buzz since the announcement of the movie was made. Fans were excited to see Chulbul Pandey back on screen. The trailer, and the songs Yu Karke, Habibi Ke Nain, Awara, Naina Lade, Hud Hud and Munna Badnaam Hua have received great responses from the viewers especially the song Munna Badnaam Hua. And now, with just a few days left for the release of the film, the makers have come up with a new challenge- #MunnaBadnaamChallenge.

aka Rajjo has announced this challenge on her Instagram account. Donning a denim shirt on a pink coloured Indian dress with a belt around her waist, Sonakshi is doing the hook step of the song like a pro. The Mission Mangal actress has nominated Kartik Aaryan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aayush Sharma to take up the challenge. Sharing the video, Soanskhi wrote, "Why should Munna have all the fun??? Hum bhi karenge #Munnabadnaamchallenge aur nominate karenge doston ko - @jacquelinef143, @kartikaaryan and @aaysharma!!! Aap bhi karo!!"

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's post here:

Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The movie also stars Kichcha Sudeep as an antagonist, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill and Pramod Khanna. The story is set in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The film is a sequel to the 2012 film Dabangg 2 and the third installment of the Dabangg film series. It is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

